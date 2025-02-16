Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRT opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Featured Stories

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T-cell therapies (TCR-T) to treat multiple solid tumor types. It develops Library TCR-T Cell Theraphy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for 12 TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers.

