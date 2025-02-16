Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.54 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,339 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

