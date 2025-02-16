Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,190 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after buying an additional 1,816,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,988,000 after buying an additional 1,689,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

