Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,633,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $557.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

