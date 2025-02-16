Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,030,679 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,679 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $23,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,316,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after acquiring an additional 646,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,690,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,828 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 1,411,802 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,118,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,639,000 after buying an additional 345,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

