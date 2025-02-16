Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 31,083 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $25,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 1,151.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WNS by 150.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.