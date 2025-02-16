Allworth Financial LP Acquires 164,539 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 10,219.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $115.71.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

