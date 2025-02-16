Allworth Financial LP Acquires 188,501 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,501 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 719,592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

