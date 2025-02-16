Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $76,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average of $395.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

