Allworth Financial LP Has $16.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 926.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,855 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

