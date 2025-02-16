Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,697 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $32,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

