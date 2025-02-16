Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $153,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $203.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

