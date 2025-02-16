Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $158.90 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.