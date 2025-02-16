Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$0.83. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 1,113,156 shares changing hands.
Alphamin Resources Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$771.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
