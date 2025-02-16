ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Short Interest Update

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REIT. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 1,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ REIT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

