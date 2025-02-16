Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,213,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 650,214 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $2,646,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 77,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 167.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 302.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.94%.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk cut Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

