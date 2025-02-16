Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) vs. Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keyuan Petrochemicals and Alto Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.10%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients -3.61% -11.22% -6.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and Alto Ingredients”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $1.22 billion 0.10 -$28.00 million ($0.52) -3.04

Keyuan Petrochemicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry, renewable diesel, and biodiesel customers. It operates alcohol production facilities. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

