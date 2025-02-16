Amarillo National Bank Sells 207 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 497,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,770,000 after acquiring an additional 169,535 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

