Amarillo National Bank Trims Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares comprises 1.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 889,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 834,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,007,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $91,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,381. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,093.60. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $1,273,279 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

