Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.8% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $227.23 and last traded at $228.52. 9,084,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,230,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.37.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 222,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 317,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.