American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and traded as high as $46.97. American Business Bank shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 6,471 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.
American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.
