American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and traded as high as $46.97. American Business Bank shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 6,471 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Business Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

