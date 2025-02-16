American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after buying an additional 2,393,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

