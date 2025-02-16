American Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,914 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

GNOV stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.