American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

