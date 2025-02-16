American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 54.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CorMedix by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $635.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.57. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRMD

CorMedix Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.