American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,534 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,518,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
