Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Several research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
RKT stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
