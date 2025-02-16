Andrew Dinning Buys 4,861,111 Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Stock

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dinning purchased 4,861,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,833.33 ($92,887.47).
Sarama Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.74.
About Sarama Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sarama Resources
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.