Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 354,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences
In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. The trade was a 8.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,398.38. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,289 shares of company stock valued at $177,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.
Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
