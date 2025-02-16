Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 354,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. The trade was a 8.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,398.38. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 75,289 shares of company stock valued at $177,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. 67,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,831. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANIX

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.