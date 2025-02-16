Anson Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

