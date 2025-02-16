Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

XSMO stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $480.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

