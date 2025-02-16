Anson Capital Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CALF opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.