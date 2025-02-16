Anson Capital Inc. Sells 119,152 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,152 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 540,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 534,982 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

