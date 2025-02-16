Anson Capital Inc. Sells 502 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $175.71 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

