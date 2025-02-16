Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of ARKR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
