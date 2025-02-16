Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of ARKR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

