Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 13th

Super Micro Computer, Tempus AI, Upstart, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Firefly Neuroscience are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are actively involved in the development, deployment, or utilization of artificial intelligence technologies and solutions. These companies often leverage AI to enhance their products or services, drive innovation, improve operational efficiencies, and create value for their stakeholders. Investing in AI stocks allows individuals and institutions to participate in the growth and potential economic impact of artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 56,302,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,514,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.92. 20,624,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,118,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Upstart stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.02. 9,684,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,941. Upstart has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 79,489,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,518,969. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.09. 1,704,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $984.27. 511,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,075.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $969.56. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

AIFF stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 30,272,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,055,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33. Firefly Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIFF

Featured Articles