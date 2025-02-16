Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Short Interest Update

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,946,100 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 1,551,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,730.5 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Price Performance

Shares of ASPHF opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

