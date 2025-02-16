Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,517 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

