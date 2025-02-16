Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,597 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in PG&E by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 98.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in PG&E by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.30 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

