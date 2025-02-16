Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $10,171,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

