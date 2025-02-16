Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,506 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $21,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 4.4 %

HWM opened at $133.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $133.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 14.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

