Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,450 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $22,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $243.03 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $262.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.