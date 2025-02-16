Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.21. 3,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $833.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

