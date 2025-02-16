AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in January

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 244,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.2 %

AZNCF stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

