Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 2,004,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,585. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

