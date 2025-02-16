ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.03 and traded as high as $29.70. ATS shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 77,073 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

