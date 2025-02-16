AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in AT&T by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,541,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 1,161,152 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,564,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 31,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

