Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.18 ($0.08). Autins Group shares last traded at GBX 6.18 ($0.08), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Autins Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 million, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.14.
Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (2.28) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autins Group had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.
Autins Group Company Profile
Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
