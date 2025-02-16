Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.77.

Shares of ADSK opened at $302.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 18.30%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

