Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

ADSK stock opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.77.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

